Northville Township announces water rates will decrease

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In times of inflation, it is not a typical announcement. While in most communities water rates are going up - Northville Township is cutting its water and sewer rates about 3% to save its residents money.

This comes after the Great Lakes Water Authority approved a 3.7% wholesale water rate increase and a 2.4% sewer rate increase.

“I was surprised given that everything is going up,” said Justin Cialella, a Northville Township resident.

“Especially given the inflation and everything going up right now, it is a benefit to Northville consumers,” said Lauren Cialella, a Northville Township Resident.

What made this possible?

“With Plymouth Township and Canton Township, we built a water system back in the 1980s, and actually the debt service is falling off next year. So we will not have that debt service going forward,” said Mark J. Abbo, Northville Township Supervisor.

Abbo says the township also has been able to use its water tower near Beck and Five Mile to pump in and store water at off-peak hours, resulting in a lower cost. He says the question township leaders want to answer is, is it possible to save even more for residents?

“We are doing a very comprehensive rate study. We are hoping we can reduce the rates even further,” said Abbo.

Northville Township also announced plans to add a second water tower near Seven Mile and Haggerty to capture future savings.

