Northville Twp. seeks temporary restraining order against landfill over bad smells, pollution

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — When many people purchased their homes just east of Ridge Road near Six Mile Road in Northville Township years ago, they said they were told that the nearby landfill would be ceasing operations in the next few years.

But that hasn't happened. And over the summer, the operators of the Arbor Hills Landfill opened Cell 6 to contain more waste.

"I would say it's pungent," Dhinu Kuland said. "I've heard people say it nauseates them."

While the landfill is situated on the west side of Napier Road between Five Mile Road and Six Mile Road in Salem Township, people who live in neighborhoods just east of the landfill in Northville Township are the ones who are subjected to the smell.

Some residents said they notice the smell every day while others said the bad smell comes and goes but that it still keeps them from opening windows and fully enjoying the outdoors.

"The other day, we walked out and we had to walk back in because it was so gross," Lisa Moffa said. "It upsets your stomach."

Since Cell 6 opened in July, township officials said they've received 462 odor complaints.

Township officials are now seeking a temporary restraining order against GFL, the company that owns the landfill.

"Until they have the equipment in place to deal with the odors that are coming from the landfill, we believe that they should shut down those operations," Northville Township Supervisor Mark Abbo said.

“While EGLE has been trying to work with Arbor Hills, we do not feel they share the same urgency of the Board of Trustees and residents," Abbo said.

EGLE has visited the areas of the complaints and determined that the odors do constitute a nuisance. They're allowing GFL until mid-January 2024 to take corrective action.

Abbo and the Northville Township residents we spoke to are hoping something can be done before then to bring a stop to the stench.

7 Action News went to the office of GFL's Dave Seegert seeking comment. We left a message after being told he was not available.

Seegert nor anyone from GFL has responded to our request.

In an email from Seegert to EGLE dated Saturday, Oct. 28, Seegert said that staff from the landfill "identified garbage odors in the Steeplechase subdivision at approximately 8:30 AM EST."

Seegert went on to say, "In general, garbage odors are common during the morning hours as the landfill operation team must remove the previous day's daily cover to tie in the new incoming waste to the older waste. Uncovering older waste provides the opportunity for garbage odors to surface for a short period of time but odors generally dissipate by mid-moming. Again, pulling back the daily cover to tie in the new incoming waste is a general best management landfill operational practice."

