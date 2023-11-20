Nostalgic 'Hudson's Holidays' exhibit now open at the Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 'Hudson's Holiday' exhibit has returned to the Detroit Historical Museum (DHM) to showcase a Detroit staple and its iconic legacy through nostalgic photos and artifacts.

"Say the word “Hudson’s” and most Detroiters will be able to share a story about visiting the elegant downtown department store or shopping at one of its suburban locations. Hudson’s Holidays will bring back the memories and magic of Hudson’s in a pop-up exhibit as we take over Motor City Music, just in time for the holiday season," the Detroit Historical Museum said.

Founded in 1881as a clothing store for men and boys, the J.L. Hudson Company was housed in the iconic 25-story building located at 1206 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit and remained the world’s tallest department store until 1961.

"Visitors will learn what made Hudson’s so popular, like its huge selection of merchandise and full-service approach, which went beyond with in-store restaurants, salons and alterations departments to offer amenities like a circulating library, a writing lounge and an in-house dry cleaner," DHM said.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

For more information about the exhibition, visit Detroit Historical Society.

