Novi brothers win honor to take part in White House Lawn Easter Egg Roll

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — What an “eggcellent” opportunity! A Novi family won a lottery for the chance to take part in the Easter Egg Roll at the White House Monday.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and the Easter Bunny welcomed about 30,000 people to the White House lawn for the annual event. It has been a tradition at the White House since 1878 but was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Some lucky members of the public are invited by the National Parks Service through a lottery. Seven Action News spoke to Novi fifth-grader Yusei Suzuki and his brother third-grader Haruto Suzuki about the opportunity as they rode back to Michigan.

They say they got to meet the author of Diary of A Wimpy Kid and got a souvenir egg signed by the president and First Lady.

“I was so excited that we could actually go to the White House,” said Yusei. “It is a memory I will never forget.”

“My favorite time was meeting my favorite author, Jeff Kinney,” said Haruto.

The theme of this year’s event was "Egg-ducation". Kids got to take part in a variety of learning activities.

