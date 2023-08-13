Novi man dies after being struck by a boat in Lower Straits Lake

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi man has died after being struck by a boat Saturday while swimming in the Lower Straits Lake in Commerce Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Alexandre Zorin, 57, of Novi was struck by a 22-foot pontoon boat as he tried to swim across the lake.

“The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SSRT) was called to the 8700 block of Oak Beach Drive where the victim was discovered near the shoreline. He had multiple lacerations to his arm, leg, and torso. Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics also responded to the incident to perform lifesaving measures,” Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday.

“Investigators determined Zorin was swimming in the water approximately 50-75 yards from shore when he was struck. Investigators further determined the victim was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. The water was around 4-6 feet deep where the accident occurred, and officials do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.”

Zorin was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.