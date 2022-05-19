Novi police searching for missing, vulnerable woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Novi Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing person.

Karen Anette Ruch, 75, of Novi was last seen on May 18 when she left her residence on Novi Road between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Ruch, a white female, is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a light purple top.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Ruch has no cell phone, vehicle or family in the area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Karen Anette Ruch, please contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

