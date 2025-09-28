Novi water main break enters third day as residents, businesses adapt to boil water advisory

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents and businesses in Novi and surrounding areas continue dealing with water outages and boil water notices on the third day following a severe water main break that began Thursday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has been working around the clock since Thursday to repair the broken water main while residents navigate life without water or under boil water advisories.

Anthony Dixon, a Novi resident, said the boil water advisory has required adjustments to daily routines.

"We're boiling wash our dishes, we're boiling to brush our teeth," Dixon said.

Despite the inconvenience, Dixon maintains perspective on the situation.

"There are way worse inconveniences in the world, I just think it's just this extra, added thing," Dixon said.

I caught up with Dixon as he stopped by a grocery store to purchase water. He noted that local stores have maintained adequate water supplies throughout the crisis.

"The stores have been stocked, Busch's and Kroger have both.. I don't know where they have been pulling this magic amount of water from that they just keep being able to supply," Dixon said.

Local businesses are also adapting to the boil water advisory.

Jordan West, general manager at Buddy's Pizza in Novi, said customers have been understanding of the situation.

"It's been pretty insane, customers have responded really well, they're awesome. They're totally understanding of what's going on and we're just happy to be able to serve them," West said.

West has been making multiple trips to stores to purchase bottled water for customers.

"We're just handing them a bottled water… they uncap it and it's safe," West said.

According to the City of Novi, Great Lakes Water Authority crews are currently installing a new pipe. After installation, water quality testing must be completed, and state regulators require two consecutive clean water samples taken 24 hours apart before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

City officials believe the advisory could remain in place until Wednesday.

When asked about preparing for an extended timeline, Dixon remained optimistic.

"That seems like a reasonable haul, there are people on this planet that have had not good water for way longer periods of time than that. We're very lucky," Dixon said.

The city is asking residents in the boil water advisory zone to avoid using irrigation systems to limit the draw on the water system.

