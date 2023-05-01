NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me' coming to Ann Arbor this summer

(WXYZ) — The popular NPR news quiz show "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" is coming to metro Detroit for a live show this summer.

According to Michigan Radio, the show will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hill Auditorium. It will be part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

The show is hosted by Peter Sagal and includes a rotating panel of comedians, writers, celebrity guests and listener contestants answering questions about the week's news.

If you win, you'll get a custom-recorded voicemail greeting from any of the cast members.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. but people will have a chance to get tickets early if you are a Michigan Radio or WEMU member, or if you donate to the summer festival. They start at $30.