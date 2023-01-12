Watch Now
News

NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers

Paul Nakasone
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - U.S. Cyber Command head, National Security Agency Director and Central Security Service Chief Army Gen. Paul Nakasone arrives for a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 5, 2022. Nakasone on Jan. 12, 2023, urged Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications, saying those powers were critical to stopping terrorism, cyberattacks, and other threats. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Paul Nakasone
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 15:23:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official is urging Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications.

Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, is opening what will likely be a contentious debate over provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Nakasone argued on Thursday that "we have saved lives" because of FISA's Section 702.

But the bipartisan consensus in favor of expanded surveillance authorities in the years after Sept. 11 has given way to increased skepticism, especially among Republicans who believe those powers were wielded against former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website