Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of missile crews

Senior Airman Tristan Day/AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technician, examines the internals of an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. The top Air Force officer in charge of the nation's air and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting the same type of blood cancer after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base. (Tristan Day/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 13:58:46-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation's air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of airmen who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

The illnesses became publicly known this week after The Associated Press obtained a military brief that at least nine missileers were reporting diagnoses of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

One of the officers has died.

Missileers are the officers who serve in underground bunkers near silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and are responsible for turning launch keys if ordered.

