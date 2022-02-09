Nuka, a polar bear at the Detroit Zoo, is being moved to another zoo

(WXYZ) — Nuke, a male polar bear at the Detroit Zoo, is being moved to another zoo accredited with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The Detroit Zoo made the announcement on Wednesday morning. They said the move was recommended by the AZA's Species Survival Program, which works to sustain endangered species.

At the Detroit Zoo, Nuka fathered cubs Astra and Laerke, in 2020 with Suka.

According to the zoo, there are only about 55 polar bears in 25 AZA-accredited zoos.

"Even though we will miss Nuka at the Detroit Zoo, we are happy he has this opportunity to continue to be a part of ensuring the future of polar bears.

