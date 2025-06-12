Number of deer killed by Michigan hunters was up in 2024, survey shows

Hunters in Michigan killed more deer in 2024 than the previous year, according to a report from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

A presentation from the DNR in front of the Michigan Wildlife Commission on Thursday detailed the results of the 2024 deer harvest survey.

According to the survey, there were 373,300 deer harvested in 2024 in all seasons, up 7.6% from 2023. That number was driven by a large increase in antlerless harvest, up 18% year-over-year. Buck harvest increased 1%, the report said.

There were 604,088 people who purchased a license last year, the DNR said, and the survey from the DNR had 15,717 responses of 58,412 questionnaires sent out.

According to the DNR, the number of total deer hunters has dropped 31% since 1995, which averages out to 1.3% decline annually. The DNR said 523,926 people hunted deer in 2024, which was 1% greater than last year.

You can see the full report below.



2024 Michigan DNR Deer Harvest Survey by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd