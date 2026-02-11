Number of travelers from Canada to Michigan drops more than 15% in 2025

(WXYZ) — The number of Canadians traveling to Michigan and the United States fell by more than 15% last year compared to 2024.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows there were 8,313,519 travelers crossing from Canada into Michigan in 2025. That's at all four points of entry in Michigan – two in Detroit, one in Port Huron and one in Sault Ste. Marie. In 2024, there were 9,827,446 passengers.

According to the data, there were actually more people coming from Canada into Michigan in January 2025 than in January 2024. However, each month saw decreases after that.

The drop comes amid what has been a tumultuous year for relations between the United States and Canada, brought on by an escalating trade war by President Donald Trump.

Just this week, Trump threatened to block the opening of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, which would be the fifth port of entry in Michigan, despite Canada paying for the construction of the bridge.

Windsor feeling the pinch as Trump announced tariffs on Canadian goods

Windsor feels the pinch as Trump announces 35% tariff on Canadian goods

The largest difference was in Sault Ste. Marie, where that crossing saw a 26% decrease in the number of travelers. They had 1,018,671 people in 2024 but just over 750,000 in 2025.

The Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron saw a 24.6% drop, going from more than 2.2 million in 2024 to over 1.6 million in 2025.

Detroit's two border crossings – the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel – saw the smallest drop with just over a 10% decrease.

Canadians react to President Trump threat to Gordie Howe International Bridge