Nurses mourn local mother, nurse murdered over the weekend

(WXYZ) — "She was sweet, you know? In the short time I knew her, you know what I am saying? She did her job. She went home to her kid and her family," a nurse at Detroit Receiving said about Patrice Wilson.

Wilson was kidnapped and killed over the weekend. Police believe her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller is responsible. He is currently in police custody.

“It’s not a gazillion nurses out here so it sent a shockwave through. The whole community has heard about it or worked with her," a nurse said.

The young and hard-working mom was abducted from her job Saturday morning and killed. Her body was later recovered in the trunk of her car at an apartment complex in Novi.

Police say the suspect has a criminal history.

"He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

According to police, Miller negotiated his surrender through an attorney Sunday afternoon. Miller is also now being investigated in the 2011 disappearance of his former girlfriend Bianca Green.

In a CrimeStopper video from 2013, you can see him holding their child and asking the public to help locate her.

As for Wilson, her co-workers are now gathering resources to help care for her 7-year-old son. They have started a GoFundMe and are planning a scholarship.