NWS warns of 'dangerous wildfire conditions' in Northern Michigan on Monday

(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service is warning residents in Northern Michigan of a high fire danger on Monday due to several factors.

According to the NWS, the tri-cities area is under a high fire danger from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Monday.

The red flag warning goes from Saginaw and counties to the west and the north.

According to the NWS, the combination of dry vegetation, high winds, warm temperatures and low humidity will "contribute to extreme fire weather behavior."

The NWS is asking people to not toss cigarettes outside, avoid parking on grassy surfaces, use caution while grilling and fully extinguish all fires they make.