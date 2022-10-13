Watch Now
News

NY attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Org.

Letitia James
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Letitia James
Letitia James
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 17:09:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general has asked a judge to bar the Trump Organization from selling or transferring any of its assets without court approval while a legal battle plays out over her fraud allegations against the former president's company.

In her motion for a preliminary injunction, Attorney General Letitia James accuses the Trump Organization of continuing fraudulent activities and also taking steps to potentially shield itself from the allegations.

She's asking for an independent monitor to oversee its activities. Trump's attorney called the filing "simply another stunt."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website