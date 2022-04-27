Oak Park High School closed Wednesday following Tuesday afternoon fight

OAK PARK, MI (WXYZ) — Oak Park schools will be closed Wednesday following a group fight that occured at Oak Park High School Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to families, Oak Park Schools Superintendent said eight to ten unidentified males pushed through security and staff and began fighting with OPHS students and security guards.

The men then fled the scene and have not been taken into custody.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Jamii J. Hitchcock says he suspects an off-campus incident triggered the altercation.

Police are investigating the fight, interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing social media posts and videos from the incident.

"At Oak Park Schools, violence of any kind will not be tolerated. We are making every effort to identify those who trespassed on school property, entered our building and instigated violence against our students and staff. We plan to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," the letter says.

One man was identified in the group, but more information is needed on the remaining individuals.

No students will be allowed to enter the OPHS campus Wednesday, April 27.

OPHS students are required to log into their first-period class remotely.

"Out of an abundance of caution and because these individuals are still at large, OPHS will be closed to students and families tomorrow while the administration continues to partner with police to investigate and the staff prepares for virtual learning for the remainder of the week."

All Pre-K through eighth grade and NOVA students will remain in-person.

The high school administration team will meet with staff leadership Wednesday morning to discuss the events that took place.