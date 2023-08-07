Oakland County Clerk warns residents of new circulating mail scam

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Clerk is warning residents about recent scam mail that falsely appears to be from Oakland County and tax collection offices.

According to Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown, residents have contacted the Oakland County Register of Deeds Office after receiving postcards in the mail with the headings “County Deed Records” and “Home Warranty Division.”

The postcard urges recipients to call a 1-800 number to “help us to help you satisfy this debt.”

A third mailing that was received by local business owners had the heading ‘Notice of Tax Lien” and mentions tax liens on property that has in many cases been paid off.

The mailings also contain threats of property loss, a bank levy and/or wage garnishment if these debts are not paid.

“Unfortunately, scammers and fraudsters are getting more and more savvy in the ways they attempt to bait and mislead homeowners. I urge people to be wary of unsolicited demands for money,” said Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown in a statement. “If you receive these or similar suspicious communications in your mailbox, please know that it is not from my office and has no bearing on the status of your property. The best course of action is to dispose of these the same way you would any other piece of junk mail.”

The Oakland County Register of Deeds offers the Property Records Notification (PRN), a service to help residents be informed about documents that are filed for their real estate.

For more information on the Property Records Notification, click here.