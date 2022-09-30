Oakland County communities addressing the issue of deer overpopulation with community survey

(WXYZ) — Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.

The communities are issuing out surveys to figure out whether these animals are a nuisance to residential gardens or a liability on roads.

Their goal—to address the growing problem of overpopulation.

“We’ve concurred that we need to establish a coalition to look at really how to address this on a regional basis because it’s really a regional issue," Assistant City Manager for Farmington Hills Joe Valentine said.

Enter the Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, a group formed less than a year ago. This group, comprised of different cities and townships in the county, allows communities to work together to find a fix.

The first part of their solution is asking residents to complete a short online survey.

The survey takes about 2 minutes and asks how often one sees deer and if there are any concerns.

“Deer are in no short supply here at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills," Jenn Bridge said. "We’ve been on a morning walk now for less than 15 minutes. We’ve already spotted several of them. And something we’ve noticed? They’re not very skittish.”

“Toddy we saw six," Ana Lawrence said. "There have been times when we’ve been here when we’ve seen many more. Twelve, fifteen.”

More and more people say they are spotting deer in highly populated areas and all over backyards.

“They like to eat our plants,” Lawrence said.

Archery season for deer in Michigan is just days away, but this issue won’t be solved in a single season.

According to the DNR, it hasn’t put much of a dent in the problem.

“The deer don’t stay within the boundaries of the communities,” Valentine said.

This means one community can’t solve this alone.

"Oakland county Michigan has had the highest among car-deer crashes, consecutively for the last several years,” Valentine said.

Too many deer also adds to concerns over Lyme disease, but killing more deer isn't the answer for all.

“Not everybody is in favor of killing deer," West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Steve Kaplan said. "It might be considered inhumane by much of the population."

Kaplan is also asking his residents to fill out the survey. Once the coalition hears from people about their biggest concerns, they will start the hefty task of finding a solution that works for multiple communities.

“If there’s too many it’s a danger for them and it’s a danger for us," Ana Lawrence said.

To fill out the survey, click here.