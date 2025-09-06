Oakland County deputies increase patrols at Pontiac traffic hotspots after fatal crashes

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are stepping up patrols at four dangerous intersections in Pontiac after a surge in fatal pedestrian crashes this year.

The targeted hotspots include Huron and Saginaw, Baldwin and Montcalm, Walton and Perry, and Auburn and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This year, deputies have responded to more fatal pedestrian crashes in Pontiac than in the last two years combined, prompting Sheriff Michael Bouchard to announce increased enforcement efforts.

"We're definitely saturating the areas that are problems," said Deputy Evan Rothe of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Recent tragedies prompt action

The enforcement comes after several devastating crashes, including one at Joslyn and Montcalm where 37-year-old Deniquah Reed and her two sons, ages 6 and 4, were killed while stopped at a red light one week ago.

"People started leaving balloons, animals the very next day," said Rothe, who responded to that crash.

Rothe said the memorial marking the tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of traffic enforcement.

"It's hard. You see their faces," Rothe said. "We're out here. We want to prevent things like this from happening."

Speed and crosswalk violations targeted

Deputies are focusing on a few main violations: speeding, running stop signs, reckless driving and pedestrians not using crosswalks properly.

"Speeding is a contributing factor in a third of all fatal crashes, so it's definitely something we're looking for," Rothe said. "A lot of people just don't use the crosswalks unfortunately, and that's how a lot of accidents occur."

“There have been far too many serious pedestrian accidents in Pontiac,” Bouchard said. “These saturation patrols are intended to reduce the behavior that has caused them. For the pedestrians, we are not looking to write formal tickets but to change street crossing habits. For those that are driving recklessly, carelessly and dangerously, they will be receiving citations.”

Infrastructure improvements made

On Baldwin near Virginia, an area where two fatal pedestrian crashes have occurred since July, the city recently added a painted crosswalk and stop signs to create an all-way stop intersection.

"They would just blow right past you. They didn't care," said Timothy Crow, a resident who frequently uses the bus stop in the area.

Crow said he feels safer with the new traffic controls.

"Hopefully with the stop sign right now, there won't be any fatalities," Crow said.

Unsolved case still under investigation

One of the July fatalities remains unsolved. Frank Tyson-Griffin, 43, was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on July 3.

His sister, Regina Griffin, said she's pleased to see safety improvements being made.

"I'm happy to see changes. I'm happy they didn't just sweep it under the rug," Griffin said. "I've rode down Baldwin myself. I've seen the pedestrian walk and the stop signs and it's good they're trying to save future lives."

Deputies will continue monitoring the four hotspots, conducting traffic stops for violations and working to prevent future tragedies.

