Oakland County deputies increasing water patrols for July 4 weekend

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols along lakes this weekend for what they call "Operation Dry Water."

It's a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and deaths on the water.

In all, there are 450 lakes and 83,000 registered boats on the water in Oakland County, the most of any county in Michigan.

There are 45 part-time marine deputies in Oakland County, including the 17-member Sheriff's Search and Rescue team.

“We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one. No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends.”

The sheriff's office has 23 patrol boats, two rapid-response jump boats, one hovercraft, seven ATVs and four specialty boats.

They also work with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes: Cass Lake, Cedar Island Lake, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake, and Williams Lake.