Oakland County judge to decide whether or not to extended pause on Michigan's 1931 abortion ban Friday morning

(WXYZ) — A major decision on abortion rights in Michigan is expected Friday after two full days of testimony in Oakland County.

Around 10:30 a.m., Judge Jacob Cunningham is expected to announce whether or not to issue an extended pause on Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban.

This decision will impact millions of Michigan women.

At this moment that 1931 law is not being enforced, but it’s something two county prosecutors argue should be up to them and not the Whitmer administration.

On Wednesday, the state called witnesses including medical experts to talk about the public health implications of Michigan's 1931 law outlawing the procedure, unless the life of the mother is at risk.

On Thursday, much of the day was spent hearing from the county prosecutors’ witnesses, including a Ph.D. who’s studied abortion and mental health. The state questioned her credibility.

"Abortion increases risk for mental health problems by 81%," Priscilla Coleman, author of Psychology of Abortion, Decision Making and Mental Heatlh Outcomes said.

"Her studies and her testimony has been found to be unreliable," the state says.

"If you're publishing research and it doesn't align with politics then there are going to be attacks," Coleman responds.

A central argument from county prosecutors is that the 1931 law is not vague, something the state has argued.

David Kallman also argues that the people of Michigan should decide on this issue legislatively.

Again, the decision on whether or not the ban will remain enforced will be made Friday.