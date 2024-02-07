Oakland County looking to hire teens & college students for summer positions

While winter is still in full swing, Oakland County is looking to fill summer positions for college students and teens looking to prepare for their future careers.

According to the county, departments and divisions are hiring for summer employees. They include the Oakland County International Airport, Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, Health Division, Parks, Sheriff's Office, Circuit Court and Water Resources Commissioner.

The jobs have a starting pay ranging from $12.42 per hour to $20.38 per hour, and some jobs include: epidemiologist intern, sanitarian intern, health education assistant, animal census worker, criminal justice/casework assistant, law clerk intern, summer business clerk, summer business assistant, and laborer.

“Making new friends and some hard-earned cash is a great way to spend the summer in Oakland County,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “This is an excellent chance to gain job skills and explore career paths for the future.”

People can apply online at oakgov.com/jobs or at one of the application PC stations at the Oakland County Human Resources Department at 2100 Pontiac Lake Rd. in Waterford.