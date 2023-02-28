Oakland County man wins double jackpot after accidentally buying two of the same lottery tickets

(WXYZ) — Double the tickets, double the fun.

An Oakland County man is celebrating after accidentally buying two of the same lottery tickets and winning double the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the player had two tickets that matched the winning numbers drawn on Feb. 6: 04-10-12-20-30.

He ended up winning two prizes of $120,169, or $240,338 total.

“Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years,” the player told Michigan Lottery. “I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior.”

He said he laughed when he realized he won on one of the drawings that both tickets covered.

The man tells Michigan Lottery he plans to use the winnings to help pay for his son’s education and put some in savings.