Oakland County Prosecutor creates commission to combat gun violence

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has created a commission to develop an evidence-based curriculum that will help prevent gun violence and mass shootings in Michigan.

McDonald says the group, which features more than 20 community figures, experts, and victims of gun violence, will use a data-driven approach to combat the issue.

The Commission will have three main focus areas.

They will first scrutinize the threat assessment model in Oakland County.

They will then investigate and provide recommendations on both hard and soft components of preventing gun violence. Then they will work to develop a model for training kids and adults on how to identify individuals in crisis.

According to McDonald, more than 40,000 people are losing their lives to gun violence each year and in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.