Oakland County prosecutor wants adult charges for 16-year-old in fatal hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County prosecutor is pushing for adult charges for a 16-year-old involved in a March fatal hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced on Wednesday that she is asking the court to try the teen as an adult, adding Manslaughter and Reckless Driving Causing Death charges for the 16-year-old driver as well as for 19-year-old Gavin Kassab, who was reportedly also in the vehicle.

The charges are in addition to First-Degree Fleeing and Eluding Causing Death and two counts second-degree Fleeing and Eluding.

The 16-year-old also faces a charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of Personal Injury Accident.

The defendant is accused of driving without a license and fleeing from police at the time of the fatal crash. He allegedly reached speeds of up to 98 miles an hour and ran two red lights.

A 13-year-old girl died in the accident and five others were injured.