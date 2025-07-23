Oakland County road commission worker killed, 2 others injured in crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County Road Commission worker was killed and two more were injured in a crash in Farmington Hills on Wednesday morning.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Oakland County road commission worker killed, 2 more injured in crash

Family has identified the worker who was killed as 43-year-old Cedric Jones of Highland Park. He was a minister and father of six. His family released the following statement:

Cedric was a God-fearing man, a husband, and a father. His infectious smile lit up every room he entered. His warmth created an instant sense of peace. While we know God makes no mistakes, his passing is something we just cannot fathom. Our family asks for prayers as we come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.



Jones worked with the road commission for a little over a year.

According to Farmington Hills police, a Ford Escape was traveling south on Orchard Lake when it left its lane, crossed a median and struck the road crew, which was working on northbound Orchard Lake. The crash happened around 11 a.m.

Officials told us the workers were doing drainage basin repair work along Orchard Lake when the crash happened.

Hear an update from police in the video below:

Farmington Hills police chief speaks on deadly crash involving road workers

Police said the work crew had appropriate emergency lights, warning lights and cones, but the vehicle still hit the workers.

According to police, the two road workers are in very serious condition, while the female driver of the Ford Escape was also injured.

“That work crew was parked legally in that work area. It had appropriate emergency lights on or warning lights and cones. Unfortunately, it looks like that vehicle — because it passed through the median — it was able to strike those workers without any of that protective measuring having any effect,” Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott said.

“It just goes to show how quickly life can change when driving a car, so people need to be aware. Work crews are out there. They’ve got their vests on. Slow down, pay attention to what they’re doing.”

The road commission has released the following statement on the incident:

We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our family members, and the injury of two others.



Right now, our top priority is supporting these employees’ families. We also are seeking to help our other staff, and we will have professionals on site tomorrow to assist anyone struggling with this situation.



We are asking for privacy for the family of our late colleague and the two injured employees and their families as they navigate these challenging times.



This devastating event is a stark reminder of the importance of work zone safety.



Despite our crew taking every precaution to secure the area, there are still risks every single day on the job. Today is a heartbreaking day for the families of our co-workers and for the entire RCOC family. RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar

Police aren't sure of the cause of the crash as the investigation is ongoing. Investigators spent hours processing the scene while Orchard Lake Road remained closed between 10 Mile Road and 11 Mile Road. It was reopened to traffic shortly before 4:30 p.m.

