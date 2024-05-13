Oakland County sheriff to hold public town hall on high-end break-ins tonight

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will hold a public town hall on May 13 to discuss the organized thefts that are hitting upscale homes in communities across southeastern Michigan.

Oakland County burglaries hitting upscale homes, names ‘everybody would know’

Police warn burglars who targeted upscale homes in metro Detroit are back

The event which is open to the public will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Christ Church Cranbrook at 470 Church Road in Bloomfield Hills. There is no charge, but those interested in attending should RSVP by email to ocso@OakGov.com.

“One of the best ways to prevent yourself from being a crime victim is to be situationally aware and to know steps you can take to better protect yourself and your family,” Bouchard said in a news release. “This town hall will be focused on providing that information.”

Oakland County Sheriff warns of more high-end home invasions

Oakland County Sheriff warns of more high-end home invasions

He will be joined by Chief James Gallagher of the Bloomfield Township Police Department and Captain Tom Van Simaeys of the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety.

Police have been warning about the robberies for months, saying the burglars come predominately from Chile and Venezuela. They are believed to be responsible for a number of upscale burglaries over the last two years that struck affluent homes in Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe Farms, Rochester and Rochester Hills.

Surveillance video captures high-end break-ins below:

Surveillance video captures high-end break-ins; sheriff announces task force

The burglaries have netted millions in cash and jewelry, police say.

The break-ins are both sophisticated and old-fashioned. The burglars often enter after throwing a brick through a back window but, they’ve been known to use jamming equipment to disable security systems.

Cash, jewelry, safes, and high-end handbags have been the items most often stolen, police say, and perpetrators haven’t taken long to collect them.

Police believe the burglars are likely surveilling their targeted homes before breaking in, and urge the public to report anyone who looks suspicious.

The event is sponsored by Michigan Realtors, the North Oakland County Board of Realtors, and the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors.

