Oakland County Sheriff urging people not to drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It doesn’t matter where or how you are enjoying St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to have a safe way home after drinking.

Statistics show St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways.

“We want people to have a blast, but if you are going to go out and drink and party, so many choices, Uber, Lyft, taxi cab, a friend, you name it,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Bouchard says his office will have extra patrols out on the streets during St. Patrick’s Day.

“If we’re your ride for the night, it’s going to cost you possibly over $10,000 all in with court cost fines, insurance increases. An Uber or Lyft will cost you a whole lot less,” Bouchard added.

Drunk driving can also have deadly consequences.

According to a report done by Michigan State Police, in 2022, more than 320 people died in the state from alcohol-related traffic crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, 11,000 people died nationwide due to drunk driving.

“I’ll never forget working as a patrol officer on St. Patrick’s Day night… and I was investigating a triple fatality completely preventable by a driver that had been partying all day at different St. Patrick’s events,” said Bouchard.

Over at McShane’s in Corktown, Tina Smith who bartends there says she does her part to make sure her customers get home safe.

“We cut people off, a lot of times we are making sure they are taking an Uber, a lot of people are normally local so they walk,” said Smith.

If Uber, Lyft, or a designated driver aren’t available to you this weekend, AAA is offering free tow-to-go services.

It will be a confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

• Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, March 15th to 6 a.m. Monday, March 18th.

• You can call for the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246