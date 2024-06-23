Oakland County sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

According to a media advisory issued Sunday morning, sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference at noon to provide an update.

The news conference is scheduled to be held at the sheriff’s office in Pontiac.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of one of our Oakland County Sheriff deputies. Please keep him, his loved ones and county colleagues in your heart today. I’ve been in contact with Sheriff Bouchard to offer support to sheriff’s office employees during this difficult time.”

