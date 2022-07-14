(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Dive Team was able to recover an $80,000 prosthetic leg for a Milford Township man this month.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Brand Smith was floating on Sunrise Lake in Milford Township with his son when his prosthetic leg plunged 50 feet to the bottom of the lake.

Smith was injured six years ago when he fell from a tree while hunting and had to undergo 17 surgeries to repair his leg.

Smith’s family reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for help. Officials say the Sheriff’s Dive Team then met with the family and identified a location in the water to check.

The sheriff’s office says the team was able to recover the prosthetic in about 10 minutes.

“Our dive team does an amazing job in a variety of conditions and circumstances,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “In this incident, they were able to make a big quality of life difference for this gentleman who obviously would be greatly negatively impacted by the loss of his prosthetic leg. I’m proud of their work every day and especially in this circumstance.”

