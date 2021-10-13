Oakland County Sheriff's Office launching 'Treats for Troops' collection

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is launching its 12th annual “Treats for Troops” collection.

The sheriff’s office will be accepting leftover or extra Halloween candy to send a thanks to our troops overseas.

“Treats for Troops is a great way parents can participate in a community service project with their kids while showing our troops we support them back home,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.

The candy collection will be open November 1 through November 5 until 4 p.m.

Here are the drop off locations:

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Locations:

Headquarters, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Building 38E, Pontiac, 48341

Brandon Twp. Substation, 15 South St., Ortonville, 48462

Commerce Twp. Substation, 2401 Glengary, Commerce Twp., 48390

Highland Twp. Substation, 165 N. John St., Highland Twp., 48356

Independence Twp. Substation, 6560 Citation Drive, Independence Twp., 48346

Orion Twp. Substation, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, 48360

Oxford Twp. Substation, 310 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, 48371

Rochester Hills Substation, 750 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills, 48307