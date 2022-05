(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old Pontiac woman.

Officials say Desirae Ann Cunningham was last seen by her friends and family on Saturday.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the search and rescue team, drone unit, detectives and deputies have searched for her without success.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4954.