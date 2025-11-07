Oakland County unveils 34 new snowplows ahead of first snowfall

(WXYZ) — The Road Commission for Oakland County is rolling out 34 state-of-the-art snowplows just in time for metro Detroit's first expected snowfall this weekend, marking a significant investment in winter road safety.

Each truck carries a price tag of more than $400,000, representing what officials call an investment in safety to replace aging 20-year-old vehicles currently parked in Waterford Township.

"That helps us be more efficient and move through the county at a quicker pace," said Steven Guerra, fleet manager for the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The new trucks feature GPS tracking, advanced salt measuring systems and high-tech radios that give drivers an added edge during winter operations. The vehicles also deliver increased capabilities with specialized equipment.

"Some of the hardware is the underbody scraper that allows for plowing. Along with side and wing plow. Front plow," Guerra said.

The road commission was able to save money by purchasing all trucks at once to avoid higher costs due to tariffs.

Meanwhile, residents across metro Detroit are preparing for winter weather. At Weingartz in Farmington Hills, customers are already getting outfitted for the season.

Sean Najjar, who runs a snowplowing company serving Southeast Michigan, emphasized the importance of early preparation.

"Perfect day for getting caught up and preparing is when we do have inclement weather," Najjar said.

Store manager Alex Jovanovski advised customers to test their equipment early and ensure they have the right tools in place.

"Having a unit in place, to get that snow out of the driveway. Parts and services are a big part of our game. Making sure it's ready to start," Jovanovski said.

For those still completing fall cleanup, Najjar noted the timing challenge: "You hope the temperature isn't cold enough to retain snow on top of leaves."

