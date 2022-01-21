Oakland County woman wins $3M playing Mega Millions

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County woman got a surprise of a lifetime when checking her emails. Laura Spears, 55, ticket matched the five white balls on Dec. 31, 2021, after checking her spam folder.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

The winning numbers were 02-05-30-46-61. Initially, the drawing was to win a $1 million prize, but Megapiler had the prize multiplied to $3 million, according to a press release.

Spears said, "I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”

For an additional $1 per play, "Megalier" can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won was on Oct. 22, 2021.

Spears told Michigan Lottery that she plans on sharing her winnings with her family and retire earlier than she had planned.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears said.

