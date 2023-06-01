Oakland Family Services hosting job fair in Pontiac on Friday, June 9

Oakland Family Services is hosting a job fair with a variety of positions available on Friday, June 9.

The Pathways to Hope Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 114 Orchard Lake Road in Pontiac.

There will be same-day interviews and thousands of dollars in new hire incentives.

Oakland Family Services is a nonprofit that has been serving the community since 1921, helping 18,000 families every year.

The organization is reportedly offering a hybrid and flexible schedule, competitive compensation, paid professional development and more.

There are more than 20 positions currently available.

To learn more, click here: https://www.oaklandfamilyservices.org/careers.