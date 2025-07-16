Oakland Mall temporarily closed after flooding due to a possible burst pipe

(WXYZ) — Oakland Mall is temporarily closed after the mall experienced flooding on Wednesday due to a possible burst pipe.

The mall posted a statement to social media saying that they are experiencing flooding across several main concourses and portions of the parking lot.

The mall is currently closed down for safety and security reasons as they assess the situation.

Oakland Mall says they are currently working with local fire and police departments and other experts.

"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," the statement read in part.