Oakland University 'cautiously optimistic' about heating repairs, says school on track for full reopening

ROCHESTER, Mich. (XYZ) — Oakland University is expressing hope that problems with their hot water heating system are behind the school after recent repairs were completed.

A school spokesperson said today that no new leaks in the system have been detected, and they are beginning the process of raising the temperatures in the impacted buildings.

Since late November, many buildings on campus have had only partial heat as the school worked to fix leaks in its hot water pipe system. The repairs were expected to be completed on Thursday, Dec. 11, but the discovery of a third leak last week delayed that timeline.

As of Monday morning, the school issued the folloing message to the OU community: