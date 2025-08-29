Oakland University students grow community connections through organic farming program

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the heart of Oakland University, organic gardens are blooming with purpose, growing chemical-free produce, reducing food waste and giving back to the community while teaching students the value of sustainability and service.

Oakland University students grow connections through organic farming program

"You get a lot more back than if you're using chemicals and working against the environment," said Riayn Hanson, a senior at Oakland University studying environmental science and distribution manager of farm shares and farm stands.

On this land, Oakland University students are learning about sustainable farming for the good of the planet and people.

"It's a lot more rewarding that way too because you're very connected to the plants that way because you're taking a lot deeper care of them and like monitoring them more every day as opposed to just like spraying them with a chemical and calling it good," Hanson said.

Hanson says organic farming is about returning to our roots.

"I feel like we've became so disconnected as a society from farming as a whole, so I think learning about farming and just connecting more with our environment and with the Earth is just super important," she said.

That connection isn't just cultivated in the garden; it's shared with the community.

"We donate to the pantry, so we always put together like some lettuce or we make some walking salad cups and then we get to donate that back to the pantry," Hanson said.

The farm grows everything from chives to carrots.

"We have peppers and we have eggplants, which our eggplants have been doing great this year," Hanson said.

Students at the farm make walking salads to donate to the Golden Grizzlies Pantry, a food pantry available for Oakland University students facing food insecurity.

"The snap peas and usually tomatoes are primarily what's going to be in the walking salads. We like cut them up and put them in little cups, so students can grab them at the farm stands and just eat them on their way to class," Hanson said.

Behind it all is a hands-on lesson in organic practices.

"Students learn all of the organic rules and regulations. We don't use synthetic chemicals," said Fay Hansen, associate professor of biological sciences and director of the Oakland University student organic farm.

"Mostly it's through prevention, and how we do the prevention is by rotating our crops by families, so that the insects that say bother the cucumbers, they won't see that same family at that site for three years."

From crop rotation to natural pest prevention, every practice puts sustainability first.

"They may have a few bites out of them like if the insects can't eat them, maybe you shouldn't either. If they're too perfect, it's very likely that they've been treated with chemicals. We don't mind if there's a few little imperfections in our crops," Hansen said.

From the soil to the student pantry, every leaf and vegetable grown tells a story of service, sustainability and community impact.

"For people in situations where it's hard for them to have access to food, I feel like the cheapest food is usually the most unhealthy, so I feel like for us donating to the pantry, it's just it's a way for people who don't have access to healthy foods to have healthy foods," Hanson said.

