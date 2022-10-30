Obama joins Michigan Democrats for Get Out the Vote campaign

(WXYZ) — Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit Saturday for the Democrats’ Get out the Vote Campaign. The event took place at Renaissance High School on the city’s west side where thousands showed up to hear the former president.

Detroit resident Cathey Simmons attended the rally.

“I’m telling everybody, out of all the elections that I’ve lived through, I think this is one of the most important,” admitted Simmons.

She said the main issue for her is voting rights.

“My great-grandmother and my grandmother fought for us to vote. So, I think all citizens, not only black, not only brown but all citizens need to vote, especially now,” Simmons said.

Others said they were focused on a variety of issues.

“The issues that are most important to me right now, of course, always education. I think that is the basis of everything. I’d like to see a lot done with healthcare, especially mental health,” said Holt resident Lenoris Allen.

Brownstown resident Alan Gieche also weighed in.

“My focus more than anything is ensuring that the democratic norms remain in place so that we can have a peaceful transition of power in 2024,” said Gieche.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former president Obama echoed many of the same sentiments.

“Public education is on this ballot. Our economic future is on this ballot. Our democracy is on this ballot,” said Whitmer. “And the right to choose is on this ballot. And if you don’t think the right to choose is an economic issue, you don’t have a uterus.”

Obama said he understands why abortion has consistently been controversial and there are good people of conscience on the other side of the debate.

“But we should all agree that women everywhere should be able to control what happens with their own bodies. It shouldn’t be controversial,” said Obama.

Obama said despite the current state of the world, he’s optimistic and thinks everything is going to be okay.

“But I also know that things won’t be okay on their own. We have to fight for it. We got to work for it,” Obama said.

After the rally, Aeyenna Yett, representative of the Sterling Heights African American Coalition, reacted to what she had heard.

“I really appreciate just that emphasis of voting for what’s good and what’s right for our community,” said Yett.

Overall, she said the rally was a positive experience.

“You didn’t hear any negativity. It’s more so what can we do to better who we are and where we are in our political station right now.”

