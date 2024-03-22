Oberon Day 2024: Events around metro Detroit to celebrate Bell's yearly release

Every spring, Michigan beer loves gather across the state to celebrate the release of Bell's Oberon, what the brewery says is "sunshine in a glass."

In 2022, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring an official statewide "Oberon Day" to celebrate the seasonal launch.

The beer is being released on March 25, and there's a big party every year at the brewery and eccentric cafe in Kalamazoo. There also events starting Sunday at midnight and events throughout Monday and into the week throughout metro Detroit celebrating the release.

You can find those events below.

Monday, March 25



Big League Brews in Taylor - Midnight tapping

Green Dot Stables in Detroit - 2 p.m.

Howlers & Growlers in Grosse Pointe Park - 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Checker Bar in Detroit - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grand Trunk Pub in Detroit - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8 Degrees Plato in Detroit - 8 p.m.

Twin Peaks in Auburn Hills - 12:30 p.m.

Twin Peaks in Madison Heights - 1:30 p.m.

Hopcat Royal Oak - 5:30 p.m.

Hopcat Detroit - 6:30 p.m.

Ford's Garage in Novi - 4 p.m.

Barcade Detroit - 7:30 p.m.

Garage Bar in Ann Arbor - 3 p.m.

Haymaker Public House in Ann Arbor - 7:30 p.m. - Trivia

Fraser Pub in Ann Arbor - 10 a.m. Oberon brunch

Ashley's in Ann Arbor - 1 p.m.

Rappourt in Ann Arbor - 4 p.m.

Old Town Tavern in Ann Arbor - 7 p.m.

The Grotto in Ann Arbor - 8 p.m.

Bill's Beer Garden in Ann Arbor - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26



Bobcat Bonnies in Detroit - 3:30 p.m.

Bobcat Bonnies in Ferndale - 4:30 p.m.

World's End Burger Bar in Roseville - Lunch Happy Hour

Bobcat Bonnies in Ypsilanti - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27



Good Time Charley's in Ann Arbor - 9 p.m. for trivia

Thursday, March 28



Buckshots in Clarkston - 1 p.m.

Art and Jakes in Clarkston - 1 p.m.

Blue Goose in St. Clair Shores - Oberon Trivia at 8 p.m.

Brown Jug in Ann Arbor - 8 p.m.

Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub in Ann Arbor - 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Leprechaun in Ann Arbor - 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29



The Circ Bar in Ann Arbor - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

