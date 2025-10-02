October is Firewood Month – here's what to know about invasive species, burning & more

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people about the best ways to use firewood in the coming months.

According to the DNR's Invasive Species Program, October is Firewood Month, and there are several things to be aware of when it comes to burning firewood.

While dead or weakened trees are often used as firewood, they can also be hosts to insects and fungi that remain in the wood even after it's cut. So, dead wood is still alive with what could be harmful insects and diseases.

The DNR said some of those insects are wood borers, which are beetles that lay eggs on or in the tree of bark. When the eggs hatch, the insects tunnel into the wood and feed on it. They seek out weakened trees, but the invasive emerald ash borer and Asian longhorned beetle can infest healthy trees and cause their decline.

"Wood borer eggs and larvae can remain in wood after trees die. Because they often are under bark or within the wood itself, they can go unnoticed until they emerge as adults. A Michigan study of 1,045 firewood pieces transported by the public indicated 23% contained live borers and an additional 41% showed evidence of previous borer infestation," the DNR said.

Other insects, like Adelgids, are hard to see with the naked eye, but they feed on coniferous plants like pines or firs.

Some fungal diseases can cause tree death, and even after trees die of fungal diseases, the fungus can remain after the tree is cut, and moving infected wood can spread tree diseases.

So, the DNR is reminding people to buy firewood near where you will burn it. The rule of thumb is using wood that was cut within 50 miles of where you'll have your fire.

Aged or seasoned wood is not safe to move, but certified, heat-treated firewood is safe to move. If you do buy firewood and don't use it all, don't bring it home or to your next destination.