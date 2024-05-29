Officer charged with allegedly having sex with inmate at federal prison in Milan

(WXYZ) — A former federal corrections officer has been charged with having sex with an inmate and smuggling contraband at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan.

According to the indictment filed in federal court, Cara Wozniak, 33, had sex with an inmate under her custodial authority at the federal prison in September 2023.

She was also charged with bringing contraband to an inmate from April through November 2023.

Wozniak is charged with committing a sex act with a ward, a felony with up to 15 years in prison, as well as a misdemeanor of providing contraband in prison.

Federal law and prison rules prohibit all sexual interaction between staff members and inmates.

“Every day, federal corrections officers display uncompromising integrity in carrying out their duties and maintaining the safety and security of our federal prisons. Unfortunately, the allegations in today’s indictment reflect a failure on the part of one corrections officer to maintain that standard. Sexual misconduct by prison officials compromises the safety and security of the whole institution and is completely unacceptable at Milan or any other correctional facility," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

"We trust correctional officers to act with integrity. Instead, Wozniak allegedly abused her authority, sexually abused an inmate, and smuggled contraband into the prison,” said William J. Hannah, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Midwest Region.