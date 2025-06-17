DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a man accused of committing what they call "heinous acts" against two victims.

It led to a potential standoff lasting for nearly four hours Tuesday on Sirron Street. That’s on Detroit’s east side.

Watch the video reports below:

Officers searching for suspect in 'heinous acts' after hourslong standoff in Detroit

Search for man accused of 'heinous acts"

However, police discovered the suspect wasn't there.

"He's the ultimate young man. He mows the lawn. He shovels the snow for the elderly. So we were really shocked!" Resident Nancy Willis said.

The Detroit Police Special Response Team executed a search warrant at about 10:45 a.m.

They fired projectiles into the home in their efforts to apprehend the man they thought was there.

“I was in (my) house and a neighbor called me and she said, ‘Do you see all the police outside your door?’ And I looked out. They were like, ‘Ma’am, you cannot come out.’ I was like what’s going on?" Willis recalled.

Cmdr. Ian Severy told reporters, “He’s wanted for committing a very heinous act early this morning. And we’re trying to ensure that he is taken into custody safely and so this, the victims of this crime as well as other members of the community can rest easy.”

The commander said the suspect is tied to two crimes from Tuesday morning. However, he would not say what the man allegedly did.

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

But we’re told there were two victims, both of whom have been recovered and treated at a hospital.

The suspect's work truck was towed away.

