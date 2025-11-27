Officials: 1 in critical condition after shooting in Rochester Hills; 2 in custody

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 44-year-old man from Detroit was shot in Rochester Hills early Thursday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of Rochdale Court.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the victim outside one of the condominiums and transported him to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says two adults, one from Rochester Hills and one from Detroit, were taken into custody at the scene, and a handgun was recovered.

Officials say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The incident is currently under investigation. Officials say the victim is in critical condition.

