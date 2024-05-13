Officials break ground on new development at former Northville Downs site

(WXYZ) — Officials broke down on a new development at former Northville Downs Race Track on Monday morning.

The race track held its final race in February after 80 years of horse racing in Wayne County.

Now, it will be the home of The Downs, a development that includes 443 residential units, retail, plus 15 acres of publicly-accessible parks and greenspace.

VIDEO: Hear from residents in Northville about the new plan below

Northville Downs last race is February 3, 2024. What's next for the property?

“We’re looking forward to having this project completely down by our bicentennial in 2027,” said Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull.

“We’re setting the foundation for really the future of not only Northville but again the entire metro area," he added.

