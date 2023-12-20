Officials celebrate completion of 2-year Mound Road reconstruction project

(WXYZ) — Macomb County officials gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Innovate Mound Road project, which is finally complete after more than two years.

The $220 million project broke ground in August 2021 and reconstruction nine miles of Mound Road between I-696 and M-59 with work phased out over four construction seasons.

According to officials, the road opened on time and on-budget, and it will strengthen the Macomb County region.

Officials say it has state-of-the-art design and smart technology, and includes new pavement, drainage, curbs, driveways, traffic signals, road widening, fiber optic communications technologies and more.

“We’ve reached an important milestone and the success of Innovate Mound showcases what can be accomplished when multiple levels of government work together to improve our community,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in a statement. “The magnitude and impact of the Mound Road corridor is unlike any other local project in the U.S. Macomb County, along with our project partners, have made a significant investment in Mound Road and the future of the region.”

“As part of Innovate Mound, innovative technology and high-performance pavement will deliver a safe and smooth traveling experience for all road users,” said MCDR Director Bryan Santo. “We’ve built a high-quality, long-lasting roadway that will support a modern, efficient, and reliable corridor that will serve Macomb County for decades to come.”

The officials say the road will be smoother and safer, reduce congestion using smart technologies involving traffic signals and signs, and much more.

The county worked with more than 100 businesses and community leaders to find a solution for the road.

“I'm thrilled to see the City of Warren as part of this amazing initiative. The Innovate Mound project shows how powerful and beneficial collaboration with other people and cities is,” said Warren Mayor Lori M. Stone. “The cutting-edge technology we have access to now puts us ahead of the curve and saves lives, which is priceless.”

Now, officials and in the planning stages for future construction of the second segment, between 8 Mile and I-696.