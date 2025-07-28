DECKERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A spin-up tornado in Sanilac County on Saturday was an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 95 mph.

The National Weather Service said the tornado in Deckerville was on the ground from 4:18 p.m. to 4:21 p.m., with a length of 1.58 miles and a max width of 100 yards.

See video of the tornado and the tornado's path in the video below

Officials confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Deckerville on Saturday afternoon

According to the NWS, "Several low-topped supercells developed along a warm front" on Saturday, and tornado potential was low "given generally weak flow aloft and uniform column winds."

The NWS said the tornado touched down west of Maple Grove Rd. and south of Richmondville Rd., moving east.

There was tree damage reported on either side of Maple Rd., and the top of a large pine tree was torn off and impaled a semi truck nearby.

The tornado also damaged a nearby large farm building and took off a few roof panels, which were found about 1,000 yards to the east in a nearby wheat field.

According to the NWS, there was also damage to some vehicles and a large camper was flipped on its side.

