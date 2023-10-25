Officials intercept invasive Egyptian locust in cargo container at Detroit railyard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection were able to intercept an invasive locust in a container at a local railyard last month.

According to CBP, the elusive Egyptian locust was found during a container inspection at the railyard on Sept. 29.

They say the inbound cargo came from Italy and was positively identified by CBP and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials.

The containers was quarantined and fumigated before it was allowed to safely enter U.S. commerce.

Officials say the locust is considered an invasive species and not known to occur in the U.S. It feeds on leaves and poses a threat to numerous crops in Michigan.

This is believed to be only the third time the Port of Detroit has encountered the Egyptian locust, officials said.

“This interception demonstrates the importance of protecting our food supply and the challenging mission of CBP agriculture specialist at our ports of entry,” said John Nowak, Acting Port Director for the Port of Detroit. “Not only do agriculture specialists work hard to intercept invasive insects and plants, but they also play a critical role in stopping the increased threat of biological agents that could seriously harm our citizens and livestock.”