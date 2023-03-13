Officials investigate petroleum spill in Clinton Township drain

(WXYZ) — Officials are investigating a petroleum spill that was reported in Clinton Township on Friday.

According to the Macomb County Public Works Office, Clinton Township DPW contacted them about a possible oil spill near a subdivision.

Officials say a boom was placed in the canal drain near Canal and Clinton River roads to help absorb any possible petroleum. An absorbent substance was also placed on the pavement of a nearby residential street.

When an inspector visited the site on Sunday, they reported that very little sheen was noticeable in the drain.

Additional absorbent pads and booms were reportedly placed in the drain today.

An investigation into the possible cause and source of the spill continues.

“While we believe that the amount of the spill to be very small, we are treating this matter very seriously like we would any spill,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said Monday in a press release. “I’d like to commend the Clinton Township DPW and Fire Department personnel for responding to this incident quickly to contain it and for following the joint communication protocols our office has in place with local fire departments so that we can act quickly as well when any hazardous material spills reach our drains.”

Anyone who notices petroleum or other potential hazardous substances in a Macomb County drain is asked to call the Public Works Office's emergency hotline at 1-877-679-4337.